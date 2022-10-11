Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $437,475,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.58. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

