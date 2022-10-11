Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $127.08 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

