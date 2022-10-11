Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

