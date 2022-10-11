Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $670,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

NYSE:MSI opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

