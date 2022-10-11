Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $174,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 80,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $307.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $303.93 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

