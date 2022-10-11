Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Humana by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 589,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE HUM opened at $497.04 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $514.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

