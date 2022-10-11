Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,705,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,190,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,181,000 after buying an additional 1,147,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.