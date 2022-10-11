Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $497.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.36. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

