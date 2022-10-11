Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

