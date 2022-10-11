Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $295,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.14.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

