Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $918,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $235.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.