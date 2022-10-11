Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.