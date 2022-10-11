LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.15.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:LYB opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
