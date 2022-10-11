International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

