Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

