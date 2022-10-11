Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 423,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.72% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of AVDL opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

