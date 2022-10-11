V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.54 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.