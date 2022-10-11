Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 423,000 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 423,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,501,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 535,942 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

