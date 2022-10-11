Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc now owns 852,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 96,728 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.15 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87.

