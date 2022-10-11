Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.44.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.