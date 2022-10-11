iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

