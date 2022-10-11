Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,985 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

