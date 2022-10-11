Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

