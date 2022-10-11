Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,984 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after buying an additional 3,804,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after buying an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

