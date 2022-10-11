Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.61 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.00.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.48.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.