Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Cut by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.