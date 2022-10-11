Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.46.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.