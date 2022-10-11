Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

