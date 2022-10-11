Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 813 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

