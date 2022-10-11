Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $86.82 and a one year high of $118.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57.

