The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

