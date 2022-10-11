V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,870,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,417,000 after acquiring an additional 559,100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 191,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,484 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

