V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $786,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 193,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.67 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

