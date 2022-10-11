V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 519,154 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock worth $2,069,955 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $291.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

