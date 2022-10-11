V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

