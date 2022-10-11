V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

Shares of ROKU opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.92 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

