V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

