V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Kroger Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of KR opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

