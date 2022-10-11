V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $190.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

