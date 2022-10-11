V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $937,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,233.54 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,649.59 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,188.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,119.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,578 shares of company stock worth $22,994,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.