V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

