First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 151,658 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

