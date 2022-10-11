Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Boosted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 294.8% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

