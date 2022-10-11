V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

