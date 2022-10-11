V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $291.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.22. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $287.04 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

