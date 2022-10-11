V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after acquiring an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 123,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,179 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

