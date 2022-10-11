Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

