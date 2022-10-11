Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases New Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Celano acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,200 shares of company stock worth $263,538. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

