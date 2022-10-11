Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 107,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Essential Utilities by 23.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.