Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBI. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at $90,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 69.2% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

